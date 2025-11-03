Left Menu

StoveKraft's Q2 FY26 Resilience: Riding the Growth Wave Amidst GST Shifts

StoveKraft Limited reported robust Q2 FY26 growth with a 27.8% rise in PAT on revenue of ₹474.4 crore. Sales surged by 13.4% despite GST disruptions, driven by innovation and expanded retail reach. The company emphasizes operational excellence and product innovation, anticipating stronger future demand with supportive government policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:18 IST
StoveKraft Limited Reports Steady Q2 FY26 Performance; Anticipates Strong Demand Revival in Coming Quarters. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a display of steadfast growth, StoveKraft Limited, a leading name in the kitchen and home appliances industry, showcased strong financial performance in the second quarter of FY26. The Bengaluru-based company, known for its popular brands like Pigeon, Gilma, and BLACK+DECKER, reported a net profit of ₹21.4 crore, accompanied by revenues amounting to ₹474.4 crore—a year-on-year increase of 27.8% in profit after tax.

Despite challenges arising from GST disruptions, StoveKraft managed to expand sales by 13.4%, signaling resilient consumer demand across its core product categories. The company's EBITDA stood at ₹56.8 crore, marked by an improvement of 30 basis points, while Earnings Per Share (EPS) increased to ₹9.60. Managing Director Rajendra Gandhi highlighted consolidation and robust market traction as key drivers of the quarterly performance, despite macro-economic fluctuations. He pointed out that consumer sentiment, festive season catalysts, and supportive policy landscapes are expected to bolster demand in forthcoming quarters.

StoveKraft remains steadfast in its approach towards operational excellence, innovation, and manufacturing expansion in alignment with the 'Make in India for the World' initiative. The revised GST structure and government's push for domestic manufacturing are poised to catalyze further demand, setting a promising trajectory for the company. The wider consumption ecosystem in India benefits from initiatives like Direct Benefit Transfer schemes and expanded household electrification, complementing a favorable outlook for StoveKraft in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

