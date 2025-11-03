Exorbitant Airfare Sparks Outcry in Manipur
Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh voiced concerns over high airfare costs between Imphal and Guwahati, labeling it 'daylight robbery.' He urged the civil aviation ministry to investigate and regulate prices, noting that recent flight cancellations have further escalated the issue, affecting Manipur's primary transport mode.
N Biren Singh, the former Chief Minister of Manipur, has raised an alarm regarding the high airfares charged by airlines on the Imphal to Guwahati route, calling it 'daylight robbery.' He insists that the civil aviation ministry take prompt action to alleviate the financial burden on passengers.
Singh points out the disparity of fare pricing, noting that a short 45-minute flight to Guwahati is more costly than a three-hour journey to Delhi. This issue is exacerbated by the limited travel options available due to highway blockages and unrest in Manipur, leaving air travel as the sole viable means of connectivity.
An official from Imphal airport has corroborated that airfare hikes followed the withdrawal of certain flights on this route, which necessitates immediate attention from authorities to ensure fair pricing for Manipur's primary transport mode.
