Goa's Mining Renaissance: A Rs 400 Crore Boost for Iron Ore Blocks

In a significant development for Goa's mining industry, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the release of Rs 400 crore as special assistance for capital investment. The funding aims to operationalize two iron ore mining blocks in the state, bolstering the local economy.

This allocation comes under the Union mines ministry's Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) Scheme for 2025-26. Several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, and Gujarat, proposed incentives under the scheme. Goa's grant, aimed at meeting targets for operationalizing mining blocks, marks a transparent auction process leading to the revival of mining activities.

Chief Minister Sawant emphasized that this initiative would provide a substantial boost to Goa's mining sector, enhancing employment opportunities and contributing to sustainable and responsible growth in the region.

