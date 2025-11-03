Tragedy on Jaipur Streets: Reckless Driving Causes Chaos

A catastrophic road accident unfolded on the bustling streets of Jaipur's Harmada area on Monday afternoon, transforming a regular day into a grim scene of devastation. A dumper truck, allegedly driven under the influence, crashed into at least 17 vehicles, leaving 13 people dead and 10 others fighting for their lives.

The incident, which occurred near Loha Mandi, caused widespread chaos, with cars mangled and motorbikes crushed under the weight of the truck. Eyewitnesses described it as a massacre, with bodies strewn across the road as local officials expressed their grief and concern.

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and other leaders conveyed their condolences, while locals protested, demanding stricter road safety laws. This followed another fatal accident in Phalodi area, underscoring a pressing need for road safety enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)