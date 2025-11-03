Left Menu

DGCA Proposes Airline Ticket Refund Overhaul

The DGCA plans to allow air passengers to cancel or amend tickets without fees within 48 hours of booking. Airlines must handle all refunds, even for tickets booked through agents. Proposed changes aim to address ongoing refund issues, and stakeholders can comment until November 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 22:02 IST
DGCA Proposes Airline Ticket Refund Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is proposing significant amendments to air ticket refund norms. Travelers may soon be able to cancel or amend their tickets without facing additional charges within 48 hours of booking, a move that could bring vital changes for passengers.

The aviation watchdog also stated that airlines, not travel agents, would be responsible for processing refunds, ensuring a streamlined and accountable refund process. Airlines are expected to complete refunds within 21 working days, offering relief to passengers facing current delays and complications.

The draft regulations further propose that passengers can correct errors in their ticket name within 24 hours without incurring fees if booked directly. Public comments on these proposed changes will be accepted by the DGCA until November 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025