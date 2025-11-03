DGCA Proposes Airline Ticket Refund Overhaul

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is proposing significant amendments to air ticket refund norms. Travelers may soon be able to cancel or amend their tickets without facing additional charges within 48 hours of booking, a move that could bring vital changes for passengers.

The aviation watchdog also stated that airlines, not travel agents, would be responsible for processing refunds, ensuring a streamlined and accountable refund process. Airlines are expected to complete refunds within 21 working days, offering relief to passengers facing current delays and complications.

The draft regulations further propose that passengers can correct errors in their ticket name within 24 hours without incurring fees if booked directly. Public comments on these proposed changes will be accepted by the DGCA until November 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)