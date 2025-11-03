West Bengal Revamps: Industrial Opportunities and Cultural Celebrations
The West Bengal cabinet approved converting 150 acres in Jhargram district from leasehold to freehold for industrial use. The land is designated for two companies, showcasing readiness for industrialization. The cabinet also initiated social media units for improved communication and plans events for 'Vande Mataram's' anniversary celebration.
The West Bengal cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has ushered in a significant transformation by converting 150 acres in Jhargram district from leasehold to freehold, readying the land for two industrial units. This development indicates a favorable climate for industrialization, noted Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.
In a strategic move to bolster public communication, the cabinet sanctioned the creation of social media units across every district. Managed by the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs, these units aim to improve information dissemination and counter misinformation, supported by 108 newly created posts.
The cabinet also took cultural strides by deciding to honor the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram' with a festival committee to guide celebrations. Additionally, in a tribute to law enforcement, 150 'subedar' posts will be upgraded to Armed Sub-Inspector roles in the Kolkata Police.
