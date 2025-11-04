Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Uttar Pradesh Claims Six Lives

A devastating head-on collision between a car and a truck in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in six fatalities and two serious injuries. The accident occurred on a bridge over the Kalyani river. Investigations reveal the collision was due to vehicle speeding and lane miscalculation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki | Updated: 04-11-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 00:52 IST
Tragic Collision in Uttar Pradesh Claims Six Lives
  • Country:
  • India

Six people tragically lost their lives, and two others sustained serious injuries in a horrific accident in Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh. A car and a truck collided head-on around 10 pm, causing chaos on a bridge over the Kalyani river.

The impact was so severe that the car, which seemed newly purchased and lacked a number plate, was mangled beyond recognition. Police used a crane to clear the wreckage, while the injured were rushed to a community health center and later to a district hospital.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed profound grief, urging swift action from officials. Preliminary investigations suggest the car strayed into the truck's lane, and both vehicles were exceeding speed limits, while the truck driver remains at large. Authorities are continuing the investigation to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025