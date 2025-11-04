Tragic Collision in Uttar Pradesh Claims Six Lives

Six people tragically lost their lives, and two others sustained serious injuries in a horrific accident in Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh. A car and a truck collided head-on around 10 pm, causing chaos on a bridge over the Kalyani river.

The impact was so severe that the car, which seemed newly purchased and lacked a number plate, was mangled beyond recognition. Police used a crane to clear the wreckage, while the injured were rushed to a community health center and later to a district hospital.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed profound grief, urging swift action from officials. Preliminary investigations suggest the car strayed into the truck's lane, and both vehicles were exceeding speed limits, while the truck driver remains at large. Authorities are continuing the investigation to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)