Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Bus and Lorry Collision in Telangana
A devastating collision between a government bus and a tipper lorry in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district resulted in 19 fatalities and over 30 injuries. Many of the injured are receiving medical care, with the majority expected to be discharged soon. The funerals for most of the deceased have been completed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-11-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 10:46 IST
A horrifying collision occurred in Ranga Reddy district, Telangana, when a gravel-loaded tipper lorry crashed head-on with a government bus, leaving 19 dead.
Among the 38 passengers affected, 30 sustained injuries, and they are currently being treated in various hospitals. An official stated that most victims are likely to be discharged on Tuesday.
The police confirmed that no major injuries were reported among the survivors, and funerals for 17 of the 19 deceased have been conducted after post-mortem examinations.
