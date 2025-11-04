Left Menu

Gaurav Sharma Returns to JLL to Lead Indian Hospitality Expansion

Gaurav Sharma rejoins JLL as Head of Hotels & Hospitality Group for India and Senior Director Hotel Capital Markets, Asia. He brings nearly 20 years of expertise to drive growth in India's dynamic hospitality sector, expecting to leverage strategic opportunities and boost market momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 10:48 IST
JLL, India's leading real estate professional services firm, has appointed Gaurav Sharma as the Head of Hotels & Hospitality Group for India and Senior Director Hotel Capital Markets, Asia.

With a robust experience spanning nearly two decades, Sharma is set to lead the company's hospitality practice across India, building on emerging opportunities within the rapidly evolving sector. His experience in mergers, acquisitions, and capital markets will be pivotal in navigating strategic transactions in Asia.

JLL anticipates significant growth and expansion under Sharma's leadership, as India's hospitality sector continues its impressive trajectory with increasing investments and development activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

