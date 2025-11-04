Mid-Air Curiosity: Passenger's Attempted Exit Causes Flight Delay

A passenger aboard Akasa Air flight QP 1497 from Varanasi to Mumbai was detained for attempting to open the aircraft's emergency exit, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The incident, occurring as the plane taxied for takeoff at 6.45 pm on Monday, sparked quick action by the cabin crew who alerted the pilot. The aircraft, already en route to the runway, returned to the apron following instructions from Air Traffic Control.

Police identified the passenger as Sujit Singh from Gaura Badshahpur, Jaunpur district. According to Phoolpur Station House Officer Praveen Kumar Singh, Singh claimed he acted "out of curiosity". Following necessary security checks, the flight eventually left for Mumbai around 7.45 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)