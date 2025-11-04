Left Menu

Mid-Air Curiosity: Passenger's Attempted Exit Causes Flight Delay

A passenger, Sujit Singh, was detained for attempting to open an emergency exit on an Akasa Air flight from Varanasi to Mumbai. The incident occurred before takeoff, causing a brief delay. Security personnel intervened after being alerted by the cabin crew, and the flight departed after a security check.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 04-11-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 11:07 IST
Mid-Air Curiosity: Passenger's Attempted Exit Causes Flight Delay
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A passenger aboard Akasa Air flight QP 1497 from Varanasi to Mumbai was detained for attempting to open the aircraft's emergency exit, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The incident, occurring as the plane taxied for takeoff at 6.45 pm on Monday, sparked quick action by the cabin crew who alerted the pilot. The aircraft, already en route to the runway, returned to the apron following instructions from Air Traffic Control.

Police identified the passenger as Sujit Singh from Gaura Badshahpur, Jaunpur district. According to Phoolpur Station House Officer Praveen Kumar Singh, Singh claimed he acted "out of curiosity". Following necessary security checks, the flight eventually left for Mumbai around 7.45 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025