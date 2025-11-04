India-EU FTA Talks: Strengthening Bonds for Future-Ready Trade
The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, held discussions with the EU Commissioner for Trade, Maros Sefcovic, regarding the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. The ongoing talks aim to resolve outstanding issues and foster a balanced trade relationship. A senior EU team is in New Delhi for negotiations.
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, recently met with Maros Sefcovic, the European Union Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, to assess the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations. The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral trade and investment, with both leaders committed to balanced and mutually beneficial outcomes.
During a strategic session from November 3 to 7, 2025, senior EU negotiators are engaging with their Indian counterparts in New Delhi to address unresolved issues and advance the FTA. The Ministry of Commerce underlined the importance of creating a comprehensive framework beneficial to both parties.
The negotiations coincide with Minister Piyush Goyal's visit to Brussels in late October, which reinforced the bilateral commitment to reach a comprehensive agreement. Discussions will further explore key issues like trade in goods and services, guided by a shared vision of a modern and robust FTA.
