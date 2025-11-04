India-EU FTA Talks: Strengthening Bonds for Future-Ready Trade

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, recently met with Maros Sefcovic, the European Union Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, to assess the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations. The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral trade and investment, with both leaders committed to balanced and mutually beneficial outcomes.

During a strategic session from November 3 to 7, 2025, senior EU negotiators are engaging with their Indian counterparts in New Delhi to address unresolved issues and advance the FTA. The Ministry of Commerce underlined the importance of creating a comprehensive framework beneficial to both parties.

The negotiations coincide with Minister Piyush Goyal's visit to Brussels in late October, which reinforced the bilateral commitment to reach a comprehensive agreement. Discussions will further explore key issues like trade in goods and services, guided by a shared vision of a modern and robust FTA.

(With inputs from agencies.)