SpiceJet Appoints Aviation Veteran Sanjay Kumar as Executive Director

In a strategic move, SpiceJet announced the appointment of aviation expert Sanjay Kumar as Executive Director starting November 3. Kumar's role will involve spearheading the airline's strategic endeavors, focusing on growth and operational excellence, according to SpiceJet representatives.

Kumar, who reports directly to Chairman Ajay Singh, is expected to bring substantial expertise from his experience at major Indian carriers. His previous roles include Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer at IndiGo, where he significantly contributed to the low-cost aviation sector.

Returning for a second stint at SpiceJet, Kumar aims to leverage his three-decade-long experience in the industry. His leadership will be crucial in helping SpiceJet navigate its ambitious growth path and enhance its reputation as a customer-oriented airline, as per company officials.

