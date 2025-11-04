Aircraft Engineers' Strike Grounds PIA Flights

A surprise strike by aircraft engineers since Monday night has thrown Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operations into disarray, resulting in cancellations of at least eight international flights alongside numerous domestic routes.

Stranded passengers filled airports in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, while PIA sought assistance from other carriers to supply aircraft engineers capable of resuming flight operations.

PIA and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) threaten disciplinary measures against engineers. The strike allegedly opposes privatisation efforts and disrupts essential services, but the engineers' association claims their actions respond to poor treatment by PIA and CAA.

(With inputs from agencies.)