Left Menu

Aircraft Engineers' Strike Grounds PIA Flights

An unannounced strike by aircraft engineers has caused severe disruptions for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), canceling eight international and numerous domestic flights. PIA enlists external help to resume operations as officials vow disciplinary action against striking engineers, citing violations of essential services and pressure against airline privatization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 04-11-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 13:17 IST
Aircraft Engineers' Strike Grounds PIA Flights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A surprise strike by aircraft engineers since Monday night has thrown Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operations into disarray, resulting in cancellations of at least eight international flights alongside numerous domestic routes.

Stranded passengers filled airports in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, while PIA sought assistance from other carriers to supply aircraft engineers capable of resuming flight operations.

PIA and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) threaten disciplinary measures against engineers. The strike allegedly opposes privatisation efforts and disrupts essential services, but the engineers' association claims their actions respond to poor treatment by PIA and CAA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025