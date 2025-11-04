Kerala's Taxi Turmoil: Crackdown on Harassment in Munnar

Kerala's Transport Minister, K B Ganesh Kumar, declared that licenses of taxi drivers involved in the harassment of a Mumbai-based tourist in Munnar will be revoked. This decision follows an incident where the visitor, Janvi, faced intimidation while attempting to use an online cab service.

The minister condemned the actions as 'goondaism,' a troubling pattern in Munnar according to Kumar, and assured that authorities would address it legally. The incident led to two arrests and police suspensions, highlighting ongoing tensions between local taxis and online cab services.

The tourist shared her ordeal in a social media video, expressing dismay over the harassment by taxi drivers, despite finding Munnar otherwise beautiful. Legal measures have been initiated to address the issue, with the accused booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)