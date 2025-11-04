Mahindra & Mahindra Achieves Robust Q2 Growth Amid Strategic Advancements

Mahindra & Mahindra recorded a robust 28% increase in consolidated profit after tax for the second quarter of 2025, amounting to Rs 3,673 crore, according to the company's latest earnings report released on Tuesday.

Excluding a one-time land sale gain, the growth in PAT was remarkable as compared to Rs 2,867 crore reported during the same period last fiscal year. Revenue for the quarter also rose significantly to Rs 46,106 crore from Rs 37,924 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's Auto and Farm segments maintained market leadership and profitability, stated Group CEO & Managing Director Anish Shah. The financial arm, MMFSL, posted a 45% PAT growth, signaling steady progress towards digital transformation and quality growth. Shares were up 1.22% at Rs 3,591.70 apiece on the BSE.

