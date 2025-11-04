Left Menu

Air India Executes Swift Rescue for Stranded Ulaanbaatar Passengers

Air India will operate a relief flight to rescue 228 passengers stranded in Ulaanbaatar after their flight from San Francisco to Delhi was diverted due to a technical issue. A ferry flight is scheduled to return with the passengers, with all accommodations managed by the airline and local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Air India is set to execute a relief mission to bring back 228 passengers who found themselves stranded in Ulaanbaatar. Their San Francisco-Delhi flight had to be diverted to the Mongolian capital following a suspected technical issue.

The relief operation involves a Boeing 787 Dreamliner ferry flight, anticipated to depart from Delhi and return with the affected passengers by Wednesday morning. The airline, in collaboration with local authorities and the Indian Embassy in Mongolia, ensured the passengers received accommodations and care during their unexpected layover.

Sources revealed that the original flight included 245 individuals, comprising passengers and crew. The situation arose after a precautionary landing was necessary, highlighting the airline's commitment to passenger safety and swift operational response.

