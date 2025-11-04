Air India Executes Swift Rescue for Stranded Ulaanbaatar Passengers

Air India is set to execute a relief mission to bring back 228 passengers who found themselves stranded in Ulaanbaatar. Their San Francisco-Delhi flight had to be diverted to the Mongolian capital following a suspected technical issue.

The relief operation involves a Boeing 787 Dreamliner ferry flight, anticipated to depart from Delhi and return with the affected passengers by Wednesday morning. The airline, in collaboration with local authorities and the Indian Embassy in Mongolia, ensured the passengers received accommodations and care during their unexpected layover.

Sources revealed that the original flight included 245 individuals, comprising passengers and crew. The situation arose after a precautionary landing was necessary, highlighting the airline's commitment to passenger safety and swift operational response.