Air India Executes Swift Rescue for Stranded Ulaanbaatar Passengers
Air India will operate a relief flight to rescue 228 passengers stranded in Ulaanbaatar after their flight from San Francisco to Delhi was diverted due to a technical issue. A ferry flight is scheduled to return with the passengers, with all accommodations managed by the airline and local authorities.
- Country:
- India
Air India is set to execute a relief mission to bring back 228 passengers who found themselves stranded in Ulaanbaatar. Their San Francisco-Delhi flight had to be diverted to the Mongolian capital following a suspected technical issue.
The relief operation involves a Boeing 787 Dreamliner ferry flight, anticipated to depart from Delhi and return with the affected passengers by Wednesday morning. The airline, in collaboration with local authorities and the Indian Embassy in Mongolia, ensured the passengers received accommodations and care during their unexpected layover.
Sources revealed that the original flight included 245 individuals, comprising passengers and crew. The situation arose after a precautionary landing was necessary, highlighting the airline's commitment to passenger safety and swift operational response.
ALSO READ
Fake Currency Racket Busted in Delhi: Kingpin Arrested
Celina Jaitly's Relief as Delhi HC Intervenes in Her Brother's Detention Case
Celina Jaitly's Plea Garners Delhi HC Intervention for Brother's UAE Detention
Hashim Baba Gang Strikes Fear in East Delhi: Extortion Plot Revealed
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar working on directions from those sitting in New Delhi, alleges Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Aurangabad.