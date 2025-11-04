Bharti Airtel Seeks Relief in AGR Dispute Post Supreme Court Ruling

Bharti Airtel is set to request government intervention for relief in the contentious adjusted gross revenue (AGR) issue, spurred by a favorable Supreme Court ruling in Vodafone Idea's case.

On Monday, the Supreme Court stated that the government should reassess telecom companies' pending AGR dues, not limited to the 2016-17 period, opening doors for potential relief.

Airtel's Vice-Chairman and MD, Gopal Vittal, noted their intent to proceed with caution, step by step, emphasizing the company's commitment to engaging with the government following the court's decision.

