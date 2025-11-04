Left Menu

Bharti Airtel Seeks Relief in AGR Dispute Post Supreme Court Ruling

Bharti Airtel plans to approach the government to seek relief in its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) matter, following a favorable Supreme Court order. The court allowed the government to revisit and reconcile telecom companies' pending AGR dues beyond the 2016-17 financial year.

Updated: 04-11-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bharti Airtel is set to request government intervention for relief in the contentious adjusted gross revenue (AGR) issue, spurred by a favorable Supreme Court ruling in Vodafone Idea's case.

On Monday, the Supreme Court stated that the government should reassess telecom companies' pending AGR dues, not limited to the 2016-17 period, opening doors for potential relief.

Airtel's Vice-Chairman and MD, Gopal Vittal, noted their intent to proceed with caution, step by step, emphasizing the company's commitment to engaging with the government following the court's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

