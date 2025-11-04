Bharti Airtel Seeks Relief in AGR Dispute Post Supreme Court Ruling
Bharti Airtel plans to approach the government to seek relief in its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) matter, following a favorable Supreme Court order. The court allowed the government to revisit and reconcile telecom companies' pending AGR dues beyond the 2016-17 financial year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Bharti Airtel is set to request government intervention for relief in the contentious adjusted gross revenue (AGR) issue, spurred by a favorable Supreme Court ruling in Vodafone Idea's case.
On Monday, the Supreme Court stated that the government should reassess telecom companies' pending AGR dues, not limited to the 2016-17 period, opening doors for potential relief.
Airtel's Vice-Chairman and MD, Gopal Vittal, noted their intent to proceed with caution, step by step, emphasizing the company's commitment to engaging with the government following the court's decision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Reviews Online Gaming Legislation
Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Response on PIL Targeting Online Gambling Platforms
Supreme Court Highlights Misuse of POCSO Act in Marital Discord Cases
DMK Challenges Electoral Roll Orders in Supreme Court
Treasury Secretary Takes Ringside Seat at Supreme Court Tariff Battle