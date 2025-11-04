Adani Enterprises Soars with 84% Profit Jump Amid Financial Maneuvers

Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm of Adani Group, has announced an impressive 84% surge in net profits for the second quarter of the 2025-26 financial year. This growth is primarily attributed to a one-time exceptional income, notably from divesting a 13.51% stake in AWL Agri Business Ltd, boosting the profits by Rs 3,583 crore.

Stripped of this exceptional gain, the company's adjusted profit experienced a significant downturn of 66.2%, falling to Rs 814.35 crore due to a slump in its core coal trading division. Revenue from coal trading dropped 29% to Rs 6,843 crore, while its reliance on renewable energies showed promise with a modest 3% revenue rise in new energy ventures.

Amidst these financial maneuvers, Adani Enterprises is preparing a substantial Rs 25,000 crore rights issue to fund expansive projects in infrastructure sectors like airports and renewable energy, aligning with its long-term vision of a technology-centric, sustainable India.

(With inputs from agencies.)