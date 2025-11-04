Goa Mines Rejuvenated: Rs 400 Crore Boost from PM Modi
Prime Minister Modi's Rs 400 crore financial assistance aims to rejuvenate the mining sector in Goa. This capital investment, part of the SASCI Scheme 2025-26, will enhance infrastructure and promote sustainable growth. The initiative is expected to benefit infrastructure and employment significantly.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move set to invigorate Goa's mining sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 400 crore special assistance package. Aimed at capital investment, this funding will help operationalize two iron ore mining blocks in the state, enhancing infrastructure and economic growth.
The Goa Mineral Ore Exporters' Association has warmly welcomed the initiative. Secretary Glen Kalavampara expressed optimism that the funds will uplift the sector by improving infrastructure and reducing carbon emissions through research and development (R&D) efforts, including mechanized solutions.
Eligible under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) Scheme 2025-26, the financial boost aligns with national mining reforms, promising sustainable growth and increased employment opportunities in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Jal Board's Mega Investment: A Fresh Flow for Delhi's Water Infrastructure
Romania's Flood Infrastructure Fund: A Lifeline for Recovery
Canada's Bold Budget: Infrastructure, Defense, and Economic Transformation
Himachal Pradesh Unveils Inclusive Municipal Act and Urgent Infrastructure Initiatives
Autodesk and Adani Group Forge Digital Infrastructure Partnership