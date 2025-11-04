Left Menu

Goa Mines Rejuvenated: Rs 400 Crore Boost from PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi's Rs 400 crore financial assistance aims to rejuvenate the mining sector in Goa. This capital investment, part of the SASCI Scheme 2025-26, will enhance infrastructure and promote sustainable growth. The initiative is expected to benefit infrastructure and employment significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:16 IST
Goa Mines Rejuvenated: Rs 400 Crore Boost from PM Modi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move set to invigorate Goa's mining sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 400 crore special assistance package. Aimed at capital investment, this funding will help operationalize two iron ore mining blocks in the state, enhancing infrastructure and economic growth.

The Goa Mineral Ore Exporters' Association has warmly welcomed the initiative. Secretary Glen Kalavampara expressed optimism that the funds will uplift the sector by improving infrastructure and reducing carbon emissions through research and development (R&D) efforts, including mechanized solutions.

Eligible under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) Scheme 2025-26, the financial boost aligns with national mining reforms, promising sustainable growth and increased employment opportunities in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025