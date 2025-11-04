Left Menu

China Warns Netherlands Over Nexperia Chip Dispute

China's commerce ministry has accused the Netherlands of not cooperating to resolve a dispute over the seizure of Nexperia by the Dutch government, warning of supply chain disruptions. The case highlights tensions over Chinese export restrictions on Nexperia products, influencing the semiconductor industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:52 IST
China Warns Netherlands Over Nexperia Chip Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's commerce ministry has charged the Netherlands with not collaborating effectively in settling a dispute concerning the Dutch government's seizure of Nexperia, a semiconductor company. This disagreement raises alarms over potential disruptions in the global supply chain.

Beijing has criticized the Netherlands for not reciprocating China's attempts to address the issue, urging the Dutch to abstain from interfering with Nexperia's operations. The Chinese commerce ministry emphasizes the adverse impact on the global semiconductor market.

Negotiations are ongoing, with the Dutch economic affairs ministry confirming contact with Chinese authorities and international partners. These talks aim to mitigate the tensions that have already led to production uncertainties in Europe due to China's export controls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025