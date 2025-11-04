China Warns Netherlands Over Nexperia Chip Dispute
China's commerce ministry has accused the Netherlands of not cooperating to resolve a dispute over the seizure of Nexperia by the Dutch government, warning of supply chain disruptions. The case highlights tensions over Chinese export restrictions on Nexperia products, influencing the semiconductor industry.
China's commerce ministry has charged the Netherlands with not collaborating effectively in settling a dispute concerning the Dutch government's seizure of Nexperia, a semiconductor company. This disagreement raises alarms over potential disruptions in the global supply chain.
Beijing has criticized the Netherlands for not reciprocating China's attempts to address the issue, urging the Dutch to abstain from interfering with Nexperia's operations. The Chinese commerce ministry emphasizes the adverse impact on the global semiconductor market.
Negotiations are ongoing, with the Dutch economic affairs ministry confirming contact with Chinese authorities and international partners. These talks aim to mitigate the tensions that have already led to production uncertainties in Europe due to China's export controls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
