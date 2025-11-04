Left Menu

India Poised to Become Third-Largest Economy: Finance Minister's Insights

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted India's rapid economic growth, predicting the nation will soon be the world's third-largest economy. Speaking at Delhi School of Economics, she noted technology's role and emphasized Indians' self-belief. Her speech also addressed AI, inclusive growth, and women's empowerment efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:31 IST
India
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling address at the Delhi School of Economics, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underscored India's rapid ascent as an economic powerhouse, foreseeing its emergence as the world's third-largest economy.

She attributed this climb to robust economic growth across various sectors, the strategic importance of India's geographic and demographic makeup, and an inclusive growth model that has lifted millions from poverty.

Minister Sitharaman also highlighted the transformative role of technology and artificial intelligence, urging students to focus on India-centric research and delve deeper into policies that drive economic innovation and inclusivity.

