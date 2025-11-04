G P Hinduja: Bridging Economies and Building Legacies
G P Hinduja, a notable figure in India-UK relations and the chairman of the Hinduja Group, passed away at 85. Revered for his contributions to business, philanthropy, and fostering India-UK ties, he leaves behind a legacy marked by global economic influence and significant philanthropic efforts.
G P Hinduja, a towering figure in the world of commerce and philanthropy, has passed away at the age of 85. Known for his relentless efforts in strengthening India-UK ties, Hinduja was the chairman of the Hinduja Group, a multi-billion-dollar enterprise that marked its presence in diverse sectors globally.
Hinduja's influence extended beyond the boardroom, playing a crucial role in philanthropy and fostering cooperation between India and the UK. Regularly topping the 'Sunday Times Rich List', his vision of 'strength through diversification' led the group to unparalleled heights, cementing his status as a transformative business leader.
Tributes have poured in from contemporaries and admirers alike, highlighting Hinduja's commitment to family, community, and his philanthropic endeavors. His passing marks the end of an era for the Hinduja Group, but his legacy continues through ongoing projects like the OWO Raffles hotel in London and healthcare collaborations with King's College.
