Left Menu

G P Hinduja: Bridging Economies and Building Legacies

G P Hinduja, a notable figure in India-UK relations and the chairman of the Hinduja Group, passed away at 85. Revered for his contributions to business, philanthropy, and fostering India-UK ties, he leaves behind a legacy marked by global economic influence and significant philanthropic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-11-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 21:05 IST
G P Hinduja: Bridging Economies and Building Legacies
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

G P Hinduja, a towering figure in the world of commerce and philanthropy, has passed away at the age of 85. Known for his relentless efforts in strengthening India-UK ties, Hinduja was the chairman of the Hinduja Group, a multi-billion-dollar enterprise that marked its presence in diverse sectors globally.

Hinduja's influence extended beyond the boardroom, playing a crucial role in philanthropy and fostering cooperation between India and the UK. Regularly topping the 'Sunday Times Rich List', his vision of 'strength through diversification' led the group to unparalleled heights, cementing his status as a transformative business leader.

Tributes have poured in from contemporaries and admirers alike, highlighting Hinduja's commitment to family, community, and his philanthropic endeavors. His passing marks the end of an era for the Hinduja Group, but his legacy continues through ongoing projects like the OWO Raffles hotel in London and healthcare collaborations with King's College.

TRENDING

1

Controversy Over Elon Musk's Trillion-Dollar Compensation Proposal

 Global
2
CBI Cracks Down on Corrupt Punjabi Police DIG: Massive Cash and Assets Seized

CBI Cracks Down on Corrupt Punjabi Police DIG: Massive Cash and Assets Seize...

 India
3
Cricket Battles Escalate: Tensions Rise Between Rivals Pakistan and India

Cricket Battles Escalate: Tensions Rise Between Rivals Pakistan and India

 Global
4
Gujarat Govt Races to Address Unseasonal Rain Impact on Farmers

Gujarat Govt Races to Address Unseasonal Rain Impact on Farmers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025