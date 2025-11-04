Left Menu

IndiGo Faces Cost Uptick Amid Revised Pilot Duty Norms

IndiGo, India's largest airline, anticipates a rise in operational costs due to the implementation of new flight duty time limitation norms for pilots. These changes, rolled out in two phases by the DGCA, are designed to provide pilots with more rest time. However, this implementation has financial implications.

Updated: 04-11-2025 21:32 IST
IndiGo is bracing for an increase in operational expenses following the introduction of the second phase of revised flight duty time limitation (FDTL) norms for pilots.

At a recent analyst call discussing the airline's September quarter results, Chief Financial Officer Gaurav M Negi highlighted the cost implications related to Aircraft On Ground (AOG), damp leasing, and new FDTL norms. While the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has relaxed these norms to allow more night landings, tensions persist as pilot groups express concerns about safety.

IndiGo's leadership acknowledged the economic pressures caused by grounded aircraft, exacerbated by issues with Pratt & Whitney engines. Damp leasing to increase capacity is also adding to costs, but IndiGo remains optimistic about balancing this with higher yields.

