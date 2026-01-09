Unveiling the Digital Shield: NIDMS Set to Transform India's Anti-Terror Strategy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has introduced a groundbreaking National Digital IED Data Management Platform, intended to serve as a next-generation security measure against terrorism in India. This initiative marks a significant step in bolstering the country's defense mechanisms against bombings.

The system, developed by the NSG alongside Rashtriya Raksha University, IIT-Delhi, NIA, and I4C, employs state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and machine learning to evaluate bombing incidents. Shah emphasized that this platform will function as a comprehensive nationwide data source to improve the analytical capabilities of various agencies.

This development aims to enhance coordination among law enforcement bodies while expediting legal procedures through quality forensic evidence. The system, now a crucial part of the NSG's National Bomb Data Centre, stands as a testament to India's commitment to counter-terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)