Mehli Mistry Officially Departs Tata Trusts Amid Governance Concerns

Mehli Mistry has ended his trusteeship at Tata Trusts, aiming to protect its reputation by avoiding controversy. Despite plans to reappoint him, not all trustees agreed. Mistry expressed hope for transparency and good governance among remaining members, echoing Ratan N Tata's commitment to public interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 21:33 IST
Tata Group (Photo/@TataCompanies). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After much speculation and anticipation, Mehli Mistry has officially stepped down from his position as trustee of the Tata Trusts, a decision confirmed to ANI by sources close to the matter.

In a candid letter addressing the Board of Trustees, including Chairman Noel Tata, Mistry emphasized his dedication to Ratan N Tata's vision for the organization. Mistry expressed concern over the potential for controversy to harm the Trusts' reputation, urging that future actions be rooted in transparency, good governance, and the public interest, quoting Ratan N Tata's philosophy that 'nobody is bigger than the institution it serves.'

The decision to end Mistry's role comes despite an earlier resolution for his reappointment as a lifetime trustee, a plan that fell through when three trustees did not approve his position in the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust. Preemptively, Mistry filed a request with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner to ensure he was heard before any trustee list changes. Mistry has now clarified all ambiguity surrounding his exit from the prestigious organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

