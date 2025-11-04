Left Menu

Deadly Collision: Chhattisgarh Train Crash Claims Lives

A tragic train collision near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh left at least eight dead and 14 injured after a passenger train overshot a signal, crashing into a goods train. Rescue operations are underway, with inquiries launched into the cause of the accident.

Updated: 04-11-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:40 IST
In a devastating incident near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh, eight persons, including a loco pilot, lost their lives while 14 others were injured after a passenger train collided with a goods train on Tuesday. Authorities initiated a rescue operation, fearing more individuals trapped in the wreckage.

The passenger train heading towards Bilaspur from Gevra reportedly jumped a red signal on the Howrah-Mumbai route, leading to the collision that saw a coach mount a goods wagon. Efforts to cut through the wreckage continue, with some victims still trapped.

A compensation of Rs 10 lakh has been announced for families of the deceased, and an investigation by the Commissioner of Railway Safety will seek to determine the cause. Meanwhile, injured passengers receive care in local hospitals.

