Left Menu

Kerala Opposition Urges Action on Train Passenger Safety

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, highlighted the urgent need for improved passenger safety on trains after a woman was critically injured by an intoxicated fellow passenger. Satheesan emphasized safeguarding measures to protect all travelers, including students and the elderly, from such incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-11-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:51 IST
Kerala Opposition Urges Action on Train Passenger Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the face of growing concerns over passenger safety, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, has called for immediate action by both the Railways and state government. The plea follows a harrowing incident where a woman was critically injured after being pushed from a moving train.

Satheesan underscored the importance of implementing effective safety measures, noting the regular train usage by students and elderly citizens. He pressed for solutions to prevent tragic occurrences like the recent Varkala incident.

The Sunday night event developed as a heavily intoxicated passenger ejected a woman from the Kerala Express, injuring her severely. The victim remains in critical condition, pointing to an urgent need for enhanced security protocols on trains.

TRENDING

1
Bombay High Court Halts Mumbai Cricket Association Elections: Candidates in Limbo

Bombay High Court Halts Mumbai Cricket Association Elections: Candidates in ...

 India
2
Morocco Declares October 31 As National Holiday for Western Sahara Resolution

Morocco Declares October 31 As National Holiday for Western Sahara Resolutio...

 Morocco
3
Sean Williams: A Career Ends Amidst Controversy

Sean Williams: A Career Ends Amidst Controversy

 Zimbabwe
4
French Inquiry Into TikTok's Algorithms: Are Young Lives at Risk?

French Inquiry Into TikTok's Algorithms: Are Young Lives at Risk?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025