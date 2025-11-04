Kerala Opposition Urges Action on Train Passenger Safety
Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, highlighted the urgent need for improved passenger safety on trains after a woman was critically injured by an intoxicated fellow passenger. Satheesan emphasized safeguarding measures to protect all travelers, including students and the elderly, from such incidents.
- Country:
- India
In the face of growing concerns over passenger safety, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, has called for immediate action by both the Railways and state government. The plea follows a harrowing incident where a woman was critically injured after being pushed from a moving train.
Satheesan underscored the importance of implementing effective safety measures, noting the regular train usage by students and elderly citizens. He pressed for solutions to prevent tragic occurrences like the recent Varkala incident.
The Sunday night event developed as a heavily intoxicated passenger ejected a woman from the Kerala Express, injuring her severely. The victim remains in critical condition, pointing to an urgent need for enhanced security protocols on trains.
