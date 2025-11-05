Brussels and Liege airports in Belgium faced unexpected closures on Tuesday evening following multiple drone sightings. This led to severe disruption, with numerous flights diverted or canceled, and security concerns heightened.

The closures began around 8 p.m. local time, when a drone was reported near Brussels Airport. Although the airport briefly reopened, further drone sightings forced another shutdown. Similar issues arose at Liege Airport, primarily a cargo hub, due to similar drone activities.

This incident follows a pattern of drone-related disruptions across Europe, including significant events in Copenhagen and Oslo. Recent sightings at a Belgian military base add to the speculation that such actions might be orchestrated to create instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)