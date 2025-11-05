Chhattisgarh Train Collision: Tragedy Strikes Near Bilaspur

A tragic train collision near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh has claimed 11 lives and injured 20 others. This unfortunate incident involved a passenger train crashing into a goods train at considerable speed, causing significant damage and casualties.

Preliminary reports suggest the passenger train overshot a red signal, resulting in the accident. A detailed investigation is underway to establish the exact cause and to recommend corrective measures. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has expressed condolences and pledged compensation for the victims.

Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, providing aid to the injured who have been hospitalized. The railway authorities have announced financial assistance for those affected, as the focus remains on recovery and safety improvements.

