Tragic New Year’s Eve Accident Claims Life in Nagpur

A fatal accident in Nagpur claimed the life of Nikhil Ravindra Gudadhe and injured seven others. The group was returning from a New Year's party when their SUV overturned near Borgaon village. The celebration had been shifted to January 1 due to religious observance on December 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 02-01-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 18:33 IST
In a tragic incident, a speeding SUV overturned near Borgaon village in Nagpur district, resulting in the death of a 32-year-old man and injuring seven others. The accident occurred around 1 a.m. on Friday, as the group was returning from a New Year's celebration.

The victim, identified as Nikhil Ravindra Gudadhe of Jabalpur, was ejected from the vehicle when it flipped over. The impact proved fatal as he was crushed under the SUV. The group had attended a party at a resort in Dhapewada, near Nagpur, and had shifted their New Year's Eve celebrations to January 1 due to the observance of Ekadashi on December 31.

The injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at Nagpur's Government Medical College and Hospital. The police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

