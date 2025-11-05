India's Steel Solution: Transforming Tariff Challenges into Global Opportunities
India can offset high global tariffs on steel by focusing on exporting high-value cold-rolled steel. By transforming steel into value-added components, Indian manufacturers can benefit from lower tariffs and enhance export competitiveness, contributing to GDP growth, employment, and industrial strength globally.
India is tackling global tariff challenges by exporting high-value cold-rolled steel components, which incur lower duties, according to Dhirendra Sankhla of Mother India Forming.
The United States has imposed steep tariffs on Indian steel, with the European Union considering similar measures. This is creating uncertainty in global steel trade, affecting countries such as the UK.
By focusing on engineering excellence, quality control, and exporting finished steel products, Indian manufacturers can remain competitive, safeguard against policy fluctuations, and export products meeting international standards, while promoting economic growth and employment within the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
