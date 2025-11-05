Mumbai Monorail Mishap Stirs Concerns Amid System Upgrade

An incident involving a tilted monorail during a test run at Mumbai's Wadala depot on Wednesday morning raised alarms, though fortunately no injuries were reported. Official sources confirmed that the train, unmanned at the time, suffered a tilt during signalling trials.

The photos and videos that emerged on social media depicted the slightly off-kilter train, drawing public concern. The accident was reported at 9 a.m., with two crew members being safely evacuated, as confirmed by a fire brigade official.

This mishap coincides with ongoing technical upgrades that have resulted in the suspension of monorail services since September 20. The Metropolitan Region Development Authority has launched an inquiry into recurrent technical faults, with previous incidents already having left passengers stranded on separate occasions.

(With inputs from agencies.)