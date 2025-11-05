Mumbai Monorail Mishap Stirs Concerns Amid System Upgrade
A monorail tilting incident occurred during a test run in Mumbai's Wadala depot, with no injuries reported. The incident, linked to ongoing technical trials, prompts safety concerns as services remain suspended for upgrades. Authorities are investigating recurring glitches that have affected operations recently.
An incident involving a tilted monorail during a test run at Mumbai's Wadala depot on Wednesday morning raised alarms, though fortunately no injuries were reported. Official sources confirmed that the train, unmanned at the time, suffered a tilt during signalling trials.
The photos and videos that emerged on social media depicted the slightly off-kilter train, drawing public concern. The accident was reported at 9 a.m., with two crew members being safely evacuated, as confirmed by a fire brigade official.
This mishap coincides with ongoing technical upgrades that have resulted in the suspension of monorail services since September 20. The Metropolitan Region Development Authority has launched an inquiry into recurrent technical faults, with previous incidents already having left passengers stranded on separate occasions.
