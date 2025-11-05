Tragic Collision on Varanasi-Lucknow Highway: Two Lives Lost

In a tragic accident on the Varanasi-Lucknow highway, two individuals lost their lives following a head-on collision between a DCM vehicle and a truck, local police reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place late Tuesday night near the village of Maharupur, under the jurisdiction of Jafarabad police. According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Atish Kumar Singh, the driver lost control around midnight, crashing through the divider into the opposite lane where the vehicle collided with an oncoming truck. The driver, identified as Ramachal from Sultanpur, succumbed to the impact immediately.

The truck cleaner, Zahoor Ahmad Malik from Jammu, jumped from the moving vehicle upon witnessing the impending collision but unfortunately didn't survive the fall. The accident resulted in an immediate police response, with law enforcement teams working swiftly to restore traffic by diverting vehicles and removing the wreckage from the scene.

