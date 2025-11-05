Left Menu

India and New Zealand Aim for Long-Term Trade Growth and Strategic Partnership

India and New Zealand are committed to advancing trade and economic ties founded on mutual respect and realistic goals. Key sectors include agriculture, aerospace, and defence, with a focus on increasing bilateral trade through innovative strategies and stronger engagement. Both nations see the relationship as a strategic priority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 12:47 IST
India and New Zealand Aim for Long-Term Trade Growth and Strategic Partnership
Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry and Todd McClay, Minister for Trade, New Zealand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant reaffirmation of mutual bonds, India and New Zealand have pledged to bolster trade and economic cooperation, as outlined by India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal during an address at the New Zealand-India Business Forum. Goyal emphasized that this partnership relies on mutual respect, achievable expectations, and a shared vision for enduring growth.

During discussions with New Zealand's Trade Minister Todd McClay, Goyal noted the importance of tailoring relationships based on individual attributes, rather than general benchmarks set by other trading partners such as the European Union or ASEAN. Despite being New Zealand's 79th largest trading partner, Goyal sees substantial potential for growth in sectors including agriculture, maritime, aerospace, and defence.

Trade data for 2023-24 reveals bilateral trade valued at USD 1.75 billion, with potential for further expansion through innovative cooperation. New Zealand exports mainly wool and steel, while India exports pharmaceuticals and textiles. The nations aim to go beyond tariff discussions, focusing on long-term benefits, including aviation agreements to facilitate travel and education exchanges by 2028.

TRENDING

1
Tesla to Seal Major Battery Deal with Samsung SDI, Shifting Away from Chinese Suppliers

Tesla to Seal Major Battery Deal with Samsung SDI, Shifting Away from Chines...

 South Korea
2
We talk about development, RJD tells people about 'katta', claims Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Jamai rally in Bihar.

We talk about development, RJD tells people about 'katta', claims Defence Mi...

 India
3
India Sets Standard in Global Asset Recovery Efforts, Applauded by FATF

India Sets Standard in Global Asset Recovery Efforts, Applauded by FATF

 India
4
Reshaping Lucknow: Flats Built on Seized Mafia Land Handed Over to Beneficiaries

Reshaping Lucknow: Flats Built on Seized Mafia Land Handed Over to Beneficia...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025