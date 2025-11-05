Logic Fruit Technologies Welcomes Sunil Kar as New CEO, Marks New Era

Logic Fruit Technologies, a leader in semiconductor system-design solutions, has appointed Sunil Kar as its President and CEO. This major shift in leadership aligns with the company's strategic goal of elevating its presence in the global market.

Sunil Kar, with over three decades of experience at prominent semiconductor firms like Xilinx and IDT, brings a wealth of industry knowledge to Logic Fruit. He is expected to spearhead the firm's growth, focusing on innovation and strengthening customer relationships. Kar's immediate objectives include accelerating revenue growth and expanding market presence.

Outgoing CEO Sanjeev Kumar, now Executive Chairman, remarked that Kar's appointment marks the beginning of an ambitious growth phase for Logic Fruit Technologies. The company plans to enhance its capabilities in high-growth sectors such as AI, robotics, and telecom, emphasizing strategic partnerships and R&D investments to establish India as a leader in semiconductor system innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)