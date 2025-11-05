Jangpura Namo Bharat Station Nears Final Phase for RRTS Hub

The Jangpura Namo Bharat Station is on the cusp of completion, marking a significant milestone for the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). The stabling yard for train operations is set to transform into a major operational and maintenance hub as finishing and interior works commence.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has opened the bidding process for the final phase of the project. The scope of work includes balance finishing, interior, Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP), signaling, and telecommunication works within Tower-C at the GatiShakti Greens Complex.

This facility will connect key South Delhi neighborhoods to the expansive Namo Bharat corridor, facilitating a faster commute between Delhi and Meerut. The project is part of a broader effort to enhance commuter-friendly high-speed connectivity, thereby reducing travel time significantly.