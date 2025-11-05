Digital Icons Shine Bright at Hyderabad's Celebrated Awards Night

The heart of Hyderabad buzzed with excitement as the Digital Icon Awards 2025 unfolded at the HICC Convention Center. This grand celebration marked a salute to India's leading digital architects, organized by the Bharat Digital Media Federation in collaboration with Cinematica Expo and supported by the Telangana government and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The event gathered top creators, film figures, and government luminaries, spotlighting those who script India's digital ascent.

Special Guest of Honour, Smt. Ch. Priyanka IAS, Special Commissioner of the I&PR Department, lauded digital creators as burgeoning storytellers and educators. During her keynote address, she emphasized the profound influence of digital pioneers in culture and economy, aligning with the event's goal to honor their reach and impact.

A key highlight was the bestowal of the Digital Icon Awards 2025, celebrating luminaries such as Taran Adarsh for his cinematic insights, and Suma Kanakala for her dynamic audience engagement. Other honorees included photographer Manav Manglani for visual storytelling, and Vamshi Kurapati for his vernacular podcasting prowess, illustrating the potency of digital platforms in storytelling.

Bharat DMF's Founder, Viswa CM, articulated a forward-looking vision: a unified digital future, transcending linguistic and regional boundaries. With roadmap plans unveiled for national outreach, global collaborations, and creator support, the event underscored the burgeoning potential of a national creator ecosystem, promising new opportunities and broader horizons for aspiring digital artists.

