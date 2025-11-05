Tragic Collision on Dwarka Expressway: Two Dead, Four Injured as Search for Driver Continues

A tragic road accident unfolded early Wednesday on Dwarka Expressway, claiming two lives and leaving four others seriously injured after a speeding car collided with an autorickshaw. The crash took place around 4 am near the Garhi Harsaru flyover, leaving a trail of destruction.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the autorickshaw overturned, and the car driver abandoned his vehicle at the scene. The group in the auto, returning from their workplace on MG Road, included Mausim, Arif, Sahil, Rihan, and Sahil's brother, Raju. They were en route to Sector 89 via Railway Road when the tragedy struck.

The police immediately arrived at the scene, transferring the injured to a civil hospital. Unfortunately, auto driver Sahil and Arif succumbed to their injuries, while the others remain hospitalized. Authorities are analyzing CCTV footage from the area to apprehend the missing driver, whose vehicle has been impounded for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)