Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Dwarka Expressway: Two Dead, Four Injured as Search for Driver Continues

A speeding car collided with an autorickshaw on Dwarka Expressway, killing two and injuring four. The incident occurred near Garhi Harsaru flyover. Police are investigating with the help of CCTV footage to find the driver who fled the scene. An FIR has been filed at Sector 10A police station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 05-11-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 20:15 IST
Tragic Collision on Dwarka Expressway: Two Dead, Four Injured as Search for Driver Continues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident unfolded early Wednesday on Dwarka Expressway, claiming two lives and leaving four others seriously injured after a speeding car collided with an autorickshaw. The crash took place around 4 am near the Garhi Harsaru flyover, leaving a trail of destruction.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the autorickshaw overturned, and the car driver abandoned his vehicle at the scene. The group in the auto, returning from their workplace on MG Road, included Mausim, Arif, Sahil, Rihan, and Sahil's brother, Raju. They were en route to Sector 89 via Railway Road when the tragedy struck.

The police immediately arrived at the scene, transferring the injured to a civil hospital. Unfortunately, auto driver Sahil and Arif succumbed to their injuries, while the others remain hospitalized. Authorities are analyzing CCTV footage from the area to apprehend the missing driver, whose vehicle has been impounded for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Toyota's Major Recall: Rear-View Camera Glitch Raises Alarm

Toyota's Major Recall: Rear-View Camera Glitch Raises Alarm

 Global
2
Pakistan and Qatar Forge Unbreakable Bond: A New Era of Cooperation

Pakistan and Qatar Forge Unbreakable Bond: A New Era of Cooperation

 Pakistan
3
Bank of America Sets Ambitious Profitability Target Amidst Competitive Tides

Bank of America Sets Ambitious Profitability Target Amidst Competitive Tides

 Global
4
Four persons, including a girl, killed in truck-motorcycle collision in Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh: Police.

Four persons, including a girl, killed in truck-motorcycle collision in Dind...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025