Tragedy on Tracks: Red Signal Overlook Costs Lives in Chhattisgarh Train Collision

A tragic incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district when a passenger train collided with a stationary freight train after failing to stop at a red signal. This incident resulted in the death of 11 people, including the train's loco pilot, and left several others injured.

Preliminary investigations by railway experts revealed that the mainline electric multiple unit (MEMU) train overlooked a danger signal, leading to its collision with the rear brake van of a goods train. The probe found the crew responsible for overshooting the red signal, also known as a Signal Passed at Danger (SPAD) violation.

Railway safety officials are conducting further investigations to understand the cause of the accident. Meanwhile, rescue operations have been carried out, and the necessary train movement has resumed on alternative tracks. A comprehensive report from the Commissioner of Railway Safety is eagerly awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)