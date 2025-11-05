Left Menu

Tragedy on Tracks: Red Signal Overlook Costs Lives in Chhattisgarh Train Collision

A passenger train collided with a stationary freight train in Chhattisgarh due to a red signal breach, resulting in 11 fatalities. Railway experts attributed the accident to the passenger train crew's failure to halt at the red signal. Investigations are ongoing, and further reports are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 20:17 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district when a passenger train collided with a stationary freight train after failing to stop at a red signal. This incident resulted in the death of 11 people, including the train's loco pilot, and left several others injured.

Preliminary investigations by railway experts revealed that the mainline electric multiple unit (MEMU) train overlooked a danger signal, leading to its collision with the rear brake van of a goods train. The probe found the crew responsible for overshooting the red signal, also known as a Signal Passed at Danger (SPAD) violation.

Railway safety officials are conducting further investigations to understand the cause of the accident. Meanwhile, rescue operations have been carried out, and the necessary train movement has resumed on alternative tracks. A comprehensive report from the Commissioner of Railway Safety is eagerly awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

