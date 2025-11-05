Left Menu

Delhivery Reports Loss Amidst Growth and Strategic Expansion

Logistics operator Delhivery reported a Rs 50.49 crore loss for Q2 FY26, a shift from the Rs 10.20 crore profit a year prior. Despite this, total income rose by 14.81%. The company completed the Ecom Express acquisition, expanded globally, and announced its foray into financial services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhivery, a leading logistics services operator, announced a consolidated loss of Rs 50.49 crore for the September quarter, contrasting with a profit of Rs 10.20 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Despite the setback, Delhivery's total income increased by 14.81% to Rs 2,651.53 crore, boosted by a 32% rise in express parcel shipment volumes and organic growth driven by strong festive demand.

The company completed its acquisition of Ecom Express and plans further expansion, including new subsidiaries in the UK and UAE, reinforcing its logistics core and diversifying into financial services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

