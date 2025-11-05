Delhivery Reports Loss Amidst Growth and Strategic Expansion

Delhivery, a leading logistics services operator, announced a consolidated loss of Rs 50.49 crore for the September quarter, contrasting with a profit of Rs 10.20 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Despite the setback, Delhivery's total income increased by 14.81% to Rs 2,651.53 crore, boosted by a 32% rise in express parcel shipment volumes and organic growth driven by strong festive demand.

The company completed its acquisition of Ecom Express and plans further expansion, including new subsidiaries in the UK and UAE, reinforcing its logistics core and diversifying into financial services.

(With inputs from agencies.)