Britannia Industries' Profits Soar Amid Stable Commodities

Britannia Industries Ltd has announced a notable increase in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter, marking a significant 23.23% rise to Rs 655.06 crore. This impressive growth was driven by stable commodity prices and strategic cost optimization efforts.

According to the company's latest regulatory filing, the revenue from product sales saw an increase of 4%, reaching Rs 4,752.17 crore. Despite GST-related transitional challenges impacting supply chains, Britannia's vice chairman and managing director, Varun Berry, noted that categories such as rusk and wafers maintained their double-digit growth.

Looking ahead, the company eyes healthy volume growth, bolstered by regional-focused product strategies and price competitiveness, to sustain its market leadership amidst a competitive environment with local players.