Norwegian Battleground: Electric Bus Control Sparks Technology Security Debate

Norwegian transport operator, Ruter, plans stricter security measures following concerns over remote control access to Chinese-made Yutong buses. Tests revealed that Yutong buses, unlike Dutch VDL models, allow remote updates. The company assures compliance with laws while data protection and potential hacking remain pressing issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Norway

Amid growing concerns over digital security, Norwegian public transport operator Ruter intends to implement stronger security protocols after tests revealed potential access vulnerabilities in Chinese-made Yutong electric buses. Conducted in Norway, these tests demonstrated that Yutong Group could digitally control essential bus functions remotely, leading to fears of possible hacking or unintended control.

Critics are increasingly worried about the broader implications of remote access in electric vehicles. An earlier investigation into Tesla raised similar fears. The deliberate comparison in Norway, involving Dutch-made VDL vehicles, found no such remote software capabilities, heightening the call for stringent cybersecurity standards across the transport industry.

The exploration also confirmed that Yutong buses store data in Germany and cannot transmit camera images or be remotely driven. In a bid to bolster security, Ruter is now formulating new procurement policies and system firewalls and collaborating with regulatory bodies to establish clear cybersecurity guidelines, mitigating risks of external interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

