Norwegian Battleground: Electric Bus Control Sparks Technology Security Debate

Amid growing concerns over digital security, Norwegian public transport operator Ruter intends to implement stronger security protocols after tests revealed potential access vulnerabilities in Chinese-made Yutong electric buses. Conducted in Norway, these tests demonstrated that Yutong Group could digitally control essential bus functions remotely, leading to fears of possible hacking or unintended control.

Critics are increasingly worried about the broader implications of remote access in electric vehicles. An earlier investigation into Tesla raised similar fears. The deliberate comparison in Norway, involving Dutch-made VDL vehicles, found no such remote software capabilities, heightening the call for stringent cybersecurity standards across the transport industry.

The exploration also confirmed that Yutong buses store data in Germany and cannot transmit camera images or be remotely driven. In a bid to bolster security, Ruter is now formulating new procurement policies and system firewalls and collaborating with regulatory bodies to establish clear cybersecurity guidelines, mitigating risks of external interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)