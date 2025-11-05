Britannia Industries Achieves Notable Profit Growth Amid Cost Optimization

Britannia Industries Ltd has reported a significant profit growth of 23.23% for the September quarter, reaching Rs 655.06 crore, bolstered by stable commodity prices and effective cost management strategies.

According to a regulatory filing, the company's revenue from product sales increased by 4% to Rs 4,752.17 crore, while total revenue from operations rose by 3.7%. Despite some transitional challenges due to GST-related changes, Britannia's broader bakery segments like rusk, wafers, and croissants maintained double-digit growth supported by strong e-commerce demand.

Vice Chairman and Managing Director Varun Berry highlighted the company's commitment to volume-driven growth through regional strategies and maintaining price competitiveness. The firm anticipates normalizing any supply chain disruptions and aims to solidify its market leadership amidst local competition and evolving economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)