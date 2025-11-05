Tragedy on Uttar Pradesh Roads: Fatalities Rise Amid Fog and Reckless Driving
At least 26 people have died and over two dozen were injured in a series of road accidents across Uttar Pradesh within a single day. Factors including fog, speeding, and driver fatigue contributed to the crashes. Victims included pilgrims and daily commuters traversing multiple districts in the state.
A wave of fatal road accidents swept across Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, claiming the lives of at least 26 people and injuring more than two dozen, according to local police reports.
The series of crashes occurred in several districts, including Bahraich, Kanpur, Pratapgarh, Etah, Ballia, Chandauli, and more, affecting both pilgrims and daily commuters. Reports attribute the accidents to factors such as fog, excessive speeding, and driver fatigue.
With the roads teeming with pilgrims heading to events like the Kartik Purnima fair, victims included entire families and individuals on personal journeys. Authorities are intensifying investigations, focusing on unidentified vehicles and analyzing CCTV footage for further leads.
(With inputs from agencies.)
