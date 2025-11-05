Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Road Accidents Claim Four Lives

On a tragic Wednesday evening, two separate road accidents claimed the lives of four individuals and left another four injured, according to local law enforcement.

In the Unnao district, a motorcycle carrying three young men crashed into a water-filled ditch near the Baradev-Mohan road close to the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. The victims have been identified as Mohit, 22, Abhishek, 25, and Dhirendra, 21, with a fourth rider, Sunny, 24, sustaining critical injuries. The group was reportedly en route to a village fair when the accident occurred, stated Circle Officer Santosh Singh.

Meanwhile, a separate accident in Banda involved a head-on collision between two motorcycles near Nivaich village. This crash resulted in the death of Balendra Singh, 38, and left three others seriously injured, the police reported.

