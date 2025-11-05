Tragedy on the Tracks: Chhattisgarh Train Accident Sparks Investigation
An FIR has been filed against unknown individuals regarding a train accident in Chhattisgarh, resulting in 11 deaths and 20 injuries. The accident occurred when a passenger train collided with a stationary goods train. Compensation has been announced for the victims' families. Investigations are ongoing.
A train accident in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district has claimed 11 lives and injured 20 individuals, according to official reports.
The mishap involved a passenger train crashing into a stationary goods train after allegedly skipping a red signal, leading to the tragic fatalities.
Authorities have registered an FIR citing negligence and efforts are underway to investigate the accident.
