Tragic Spate of Road Mishaps Claims 30 Lives Across Uttar Pradesh

Over 30 people have died, and more than two dozen have been injured in various road accidents across Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours. Fog, speeding, and driver fatigue are primary contributors. Victims include pilgrims and daily commuters, with incidents reported across multiple districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Uttar Pradesh witnessed a tragic wave of road accidents in the past 24 hours, resulting in over 30 fatalities and numerous injuries, police officials reported on Wednesday. The series of incidents spread across multiple districts have left communities grieving and authorities calling for increased caution.

Officials disclosed that the victims were primarily composed of devotees and everyday travelers. Many accidents were attributed to dense fog, high speeds, and driver fatigue, underscoring the need for heightened awareness, especially during the winter months when visibility is often compromised.

In Etawah, a devastating collision with a roadways bus killed one man and injured his nephew, illustrating the prevalent issue of reckless driving. Authorities continue to investigate these incidents, urging motorists to drive cautiously and adhere to safety protocols to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

