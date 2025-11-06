Left Menu

FAA Cuts Air Traffic Amid Shutdown Chaos

The Federal Aviation Administration will decrease air traffic by 10% in 40 major markets starting Friday. This move is in response to the US government shutdown, which has led to staffing shortages as unpaid air traffic controllers call out, causing nationwide delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2025 03:06 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 03:06 IST
FAA Cuts Air Traffic Amid Shutdown Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Wednesday its decision to cut air traffic by 10% in 40 high-volume markets starting Friday morning. This decision comes as a direct measure to maintain air travel safety during the ongoing US government shutdown.

The shutdown has severely impacted staffing levels at the FAA, with many air traffic controllers working without pay. The situation has prompted some controllers to call out sick, further straining the system and creating delays nationwide.

The FAA's move aims to mitigate the impact of the ongoing shutdown on travel safety, ensuring that the limited resources are managed effectively to support essential aviation operations. Travelers should prepare for possible interruptions as this situation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA Takes Action Amid Government Shutdown to Avert Air Travel Chaos

FAA Takes Action Amid Government Shutdown to Avert Air Travel Chaos

 United States
2
Supreme Court Showdown Over Trump's Controversial Tariffs

Supreme Court Showdown Over Trump's Controversial Tariffs

 Global
3
Atalanta's Last-Minute Victory Over Marseille in Champions League Clash

Atalanta's Last-Minute Victory Over Marseille in Champions League Clash

 France
4
Trump Urges Xi for Media Mogul's Release Amidst Key Diplomatic Talks

Trump Urges Xi for Media Mogul's Release Amidst Key Diplomatic Talks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025