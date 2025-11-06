FAA Cuts Air Traffic Amid Shutdown Chaos
The Federal Aviation Administration will decrease air traffic by 10% in 40 major markets starting Friday. This move is in response to the US government shutdown, which has led to staffing shortages as unpaid air traffic controllers call out, causing nationwide delays.
- Country:
- United States
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Wednesday its decision to cut air traffic by 10% in 40 high-volume markets starting Friday morning. This decision comes as a direct measure to maintain air travel safety during the ongoing US government shutdown.
The shutdown has severely impacted staffing levels at the FAA, with many air traffic controllers working without pay. The situation has prompted some controllers to call out sick, further straining the system and creating delays nationwide.
The FAA's move aims to mitigate the impact of the ongoing shutdown on travel safety, ensuring that the limited resources are managed effectively to support essential aviation operations. Travelers should prepare for possible interruptions as this situation unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FAA Takes Action Amid Government Shutdown to Avert Air Travel Chaos
Aviation Turbulence: Impacts of the Government Shutdown on U.S. Airports
U.S. Aviation Faces Unprecedented Cutbacks Amid Ongoing Government Shutdown
Impending Air Traffic Cuts Amid Government Shutdown
Turbulent Skies: Airlines Feel the Heat Amid Government Shutdown