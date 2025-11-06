FAA Cuts Air Traffic Amid Shutdown Chaos

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Wednesday its decision to cut air traffic by 10% in 40 high-volume markets starting Friday morning. This decision comes as a direct measure to maintain air travel safety during the ongoing US government shutdown.

The shutdown has severely impacted staffing levels at the FAA, with many air traffic controllers working without pay. The situation has prompted some controllers to call out sick, further straining the system and creating delays nationwide.

The FAA's move aims to mitigate the impact of the ongoing shutdown on travel safety, ensuring that the limited resources are managed effectively to support essential aviation operations. Travelers should prepare for possible interruptions as this situation unfolds.

