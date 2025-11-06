Left Menu

Fiery UPS Crash: Tragedy Strikes Louisville Aviation Hub

A UPS cargo plane crashed near Louisville, Kentucky, resulting in at least 11 fatalities, including a child. The crash caused a large fire, with the plane's engine detaching during takeoff. Rescue efforts are underway, though finding survivors remains unlikely. The disaster had widespread impacts on surrounding areas.

Updated: 06-11-2025 04:30 IST
  United States

A UPS cargo plane's catastrophic crash near Louisville, Kentucky has resulted in at least 11 fatalities, including a child, tracing a grim timeline after its left wing caught fire and an engine dissected from the fuselage. Federal investigators disclosed further on-the-ground details, describing a horrifying scene as emergency crews scoured through the wreckage.

The crash, which occurred shortly after takeoff from the UPS Worldport, ignited a large inferno that consumed the aircraft and ravaged nearby businesses. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear indicated that finding survivors might be a remote possibility, while search and rescue operations continue in earnest.

Witness accounts revealed sheer terror as the fiery spectacle unfolded, causing ripples of destruction that affected local industries and residents—hopes remain for more comprehensive answers as investigators analyze recovered cockpit and data recorders. The community rallies for support, coordinated by local officials offering financial aid for those impacted by the tragedy.

