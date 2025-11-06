France Cracks Down on Shein: E-commerce Giant Faces Legal Heat

In a move against illegal e-commerce activities, France announced on Wednesday its potential suspension of the Shein online marketplace. This action follows the discovery of illegal Class A weapons and child-like sex dolls being sold on the platform, violating French law.

Authorities discovered significant quantities of prohibited items, which include firearms and war materials, prompting the finance ministry to consider severe actions if these items persist on Shein's website. The decision comes amidst the fanfare of Shein's debut physical store opening in Paris.

The revelation has implications for Shein's public image and investor confidence as industry analysts suggest it may hinder the company's IPO goals. Shein has responded by banning certain products and temporarily removing listings, pledging cooperation with French authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)